[WATCH LIVE] Blessers, blessees & HIV: SA's risky relations and what to do about them

The data is stark and incontrovertible: HIV is spreading faster among teenage girls and young women than in any other group in South Africa.
Almost four out of every 10 new HIV infections in the country occur among women between the ages of 15 and 24 — an infection rate up to four times that of their male peers.
The key driver? Age-disparate sex.
Watch our live stream here:
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism invites you to a policy dialogue at the 9th South African Aids Conference on the effects of blessers and blessees on HIV transmission, and possible solutions to the situation.
Hear from young women, sexual and reproductive rights activists and HIV experts about what can be done to protect young women.
Panellists include:
The panel will be moderated by Mia Malan, executive director and editor-in-chief of Bhekisisa.
Bhekisisa's latest policy dialogue takes a deep dive into one of the biggest challenges facing SA's HIV response at the 9th Aids conference.
Bhekisisa means "to scrutinise" in isiZulu
In South Africa, Zulu patients who would like to be thoroughly assessed by a doctor, would ask the physician to "bhekisisa" them.