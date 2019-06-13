[WATCH LIVE] The long-awaited Echo Trial results are released at #SAAIDS2019

For 25 years, scientists have wondered whether the Depo-Provera could increase people’s risk of contracting HIV. Today, we find out if it does.

Read the study's results here

Then take a look at life after the Echo trial: Where to from here?

Have something to say?

Tweet us on @Bhekisisa_MG or Facebook us on @Bhekisisa.Health